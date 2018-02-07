Auto Expo 2018: Tata X451 Premium Hatchback makes India Debut

In a bid to make new age machines, Tata Motors today officially unveiled the new X451 premium hatchback concept at the 14th edition of Auto Expo. With the continuous demand for the premium hatchback from the domestic car market, the home-grown automaker looks to tap the same with its newly unveiled Tata X451 hatchback. The new hatchback will take on the players such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz in the premium car space. Moreover, the car maker also released numerous teasers about the new hatch prior to its official India debut.

The new X451 premium hatchback will be position above Bolt hatchback in Tata’s product line-up. Based on Tata’s new IMPACT design 2.0 philosophy, the new X451 hatch gets edgy design which gives a stylish appeal to the exterior profile. On the exterior front, the car gets new sweptback headlamps, Hexa-like front grille, ceramic shoulder line, sloping roofline, wraparound tail lights, and much more. Moreover, it is the first car under Tata’s stable to employ the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP) architecture that will also underpin the future products.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the newly unveiled Tata X451 hatchback is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol unit which is also offered on the Nexon which makes 108 bhp of maximum power with peak torque of 170Nm. The diesel engine is a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel with VGT for higher power output. The engine makes xx bhp and XXNm of power figures. Both the engines are mated 6-speed manual as standard with optional 6-speed AMT as an option. As far as the dimensions are concerned, the hatchback measures xx mm in length, xx mm in width and xx mm in height while the wheelbase and ground clearance stands at XX mm and xx mm respectively.

The hatchback is expected to hit the Indian market soon, we speculate that the hatchback will be launched by the end of this year or early next year. The company has not revealed the prices for the new X451 which are likely to be in the price bracket of INR 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Courtesy: India.com