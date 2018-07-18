BMW launches G310R, G310 GS bikes in India: Price, specs and more

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BMW G310R

Powered by 313 cc engine, both the bikes produce 28 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm.

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German luxury car maker BMW Group, launched two bikes – G310R and G310 GS in India on Wednesday.

The G310R is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh while the G310 GS will come at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

Powered by 313 cc engine, both the bikes produce 28 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. The bikes can achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr. Both the bikes come with with water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts. A dual-channel ABS and a luggage carrier are included as standard for G 310 GS.

The G 310 R clearly carries the S 1000 R genes. The bike comeswith powerful headlight, dynamic fuel tank trim and typical roadster proportions. The short seat emphasises the roadster dynamic in the rear section. The gold anodised fork and brake caliper emphasise the high-quality workmanship of the machine, the company claims.

G 310 GS has handlebars, footrests and operating elements arranged in a balanced way. A 180 mm spring travel on the rear wheel and the upside-down fork with a 19 inch front wheel ensure real riding enjoyment on any surface. The firm steel grille bridge frame also supports the riding stability, the company said.

Globally, Motorrad sells around 30 models, including variants and editions. India with the launch of two more bikes it now has a portfolio of 16 models.

The company sold a total of around 1.64 lakh units last year, a growth of 15 percent over 2016.

 

