BMW

BMW launches petrol variant of X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh

The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai.

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched petrol variant of its entry level SUV X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai and can be ordered from BMW dealerships from Thursday onwards, the company said in a statement.

The model comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine which is BS-VI compliant and produces power output of 192 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds with a top speed of 224 km/hr.

It features double clutch transmission, six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC) and hill descent control (HDC) among others.

