close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Competition Commission of India imposes $13.6 million fine on Hyundai Motor's local unit

India`s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 870 million (USD 13.6 million) on South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co's local unit, accusing the company of anti-competitive behaviour.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:28
Competition Commission of India imposes $13.6 million fine on Hyundai Motor&#039;s local unit

New Delhi: India`s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 870 million (USD 13.6 million) on South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co's local unit, accusing the company of anti-competitive behaviour.

The Competition Commission of India in its order alleged that Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) contravened competitive practices by imposing certain arrangements upon its dealers including monitoring the maximum permissible discount level and mandating the use of recommended lubricants and oils.

The penalty has been levied at 0.3 percent of Hyundai Motor India`s average relevant turnover of the preceding three years, the anti-competition watchdog said.

"For the purposes of determining the relevant turnover for the impugned infringement, revenue from sale of motor vehicles alone have been taken into account," the watchdog said, adding the final order was passed on the basis of information provided by the dealers.

Hyundai, in a late night statement, said they were surprised by the order and were looking into the matter.

"We are studying the order in detail and will take necessary course of action to challenge the order at appropriate level to protect the interest of our customers and channel partners by abiding (by) all the laws of land," Hyundai said.

TAGS

Hyundai Motor IndiaHyundai MotorCompetition Commission of IndiaCCI fine on Hyundai Motor Indiaanti-competition watchdogHyundai

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

India top remittance-receiving country in 2016: UN report
Economy

India top remittance-receiving country in 2016: UN report

US Fed raises rates, unveils balance sheet cuts in sign of confidence
International Business

US Fed raises rates, unveils balance sheet cuts in sign of...

Daily revision of petrol, diesel rates from tomorrow
Economy

Daily revision of petrol, diesel rates from tomorrow

US Fed hikes key rate to 1.0-1.25%, gives details on balance sheet reduction
International Business

US Fed hikes key rate to 1.0-1.25%, gives details on balanc...

Noida residents consumed liquor worth over Rs 865 crore in 2016-17
Economy

Noida residents consumed liquor worth over Rs 865 crore in...

12 defaulters identified by RBI to be named soon: Finance Ministry
Economy

12 defaulters identified by RBI to be named soon: Finance M...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video