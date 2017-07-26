close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CoS wants Niti Aayog to be nodal agency for e-vehicles: Government

A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) has recommended that Niti Aayog be designated as the nodal agency for promotion of electric vehicles solution, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 16:38
CoS wants Niti Aayog to be nodal agency for e-vehicles: Government

New Delhi: A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) has recommended that Niti Aayog be designated as the nodal agency for promotion of electric vehicles solution, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

It has also said that National Electric Mobility Mission Plan may be relocated in Niti Aayog, from the Department of Heavy Industry, which may restructure it as per requirement, Minister of State for Ministry of Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Besides, the CoS has said that an apex monitoring committee may be set up under the Cabinet secretary for coordination across various ministries/departments and to review the progress from time to time, he said.

"Niti Aayog may work out a detailed strategy for promotion of electric vehicles solution and bring out a comprehensive note for consideration of Cabinet covering promised strategies along with specific milestones and timelines, in consultation with all concerned stakeholders," Singh said, quoting the CoS recommendation.

The FAME (faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles in India) scheme aims at market creation through incentives across segments -- 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers, autos, passenger 4 wheeler vehicles, light commercial vehicles and buses.

TAGS

Committee of Secretaries (CoS)Niti AayogNational Electric Mobility Mission PlanDepartment of Heavy IndustryFAME (faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles in India)Light commercial vehicles

From Zee News

UIDAI spends Rs 9,055 crore to enrol, despatch Aadhaar numbers
Economy

UIDAI spends Rs 9,055 crore to enrol, despatch Aadhaar numb...

Mumbai Metro launches India&#039;s first mobile ticketing system
Technology

Mumbai Metro launches India's first mobile ticketing s...

Telecom M&amp;As mean better spectrum utilisation, services: Government
Economy

Telecom M&As mean better spectrum utilisation, services...

Nissan launches Datsun redi-Go with 1 litre engine
Automobiles

Nissan launches Datsun redi-Go with 1 litre engine

Yes Bank shares jump over 6%, m-cap surges Rs 4,502 crore
Markets

Yes Bank shares jump over 6%, m-cap surges Rs 4,502 crore

Yes Bank Q1 Net jumps 32%; board approves stock split of 1:5
Companies

Yes Bank Q1 Net jumps 32%; board approves stock split of 1:...

Nifty hits closing record above 10,000, Sensex at fresh peak too
Markets

Nifty hits closing record above 10,000, Sensex at fresh pea...

Coca-Cola profit drops 60% on refranchising charge
Companies

Coca-Cola profit drops 60% on refranchising charge

GoAir appoints Anand Sahai as COO ahead of international ops
Companies

GoAir appoints Anand Sahai as COO ahead of international op...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video