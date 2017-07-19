close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 20:39
Fiat cuts prices of Jeep range by up to Rs 18 lakh

New Delhi: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has reduced prices of its Jeep model range by up to Rs 18.49 lakh in order to pass on the GST benefit to customers.

It has reduced price of diesel powered Wrangler (Unlimited) by Rs 7.14 lakh to Rs 64.45 lakh from Rs 71.59 lakh earlier.

It has also cut the price of Grand Cherokee (Limited) diesel by Rs 18.49 lakh to Rs 75.15 lakh from Rs 93.64 lakh. Besides, price of diesel powered Grand Cherokee (Summit) has been cut by Rs 18.24 lakh to Rs 85.15 lakh from Rs 1.03 crore.

The company has also reduced price of Grand Cherokee SRT by Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.07 crore.

Prices of Wrangler Unlimited Petrol remains unchanged at Rs 56 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"Our revised completely built units (CBU) pricing does realign with the prescribed GST benefit," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said in a statement.

The company today also announced the introduction of petrol version of Grand Cherokee in India at Rs 75.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

"This was an opportune time for us to introduce the petrol derivative of the Jeep Grand Cherokee in the market. We believe, the visual, technological and comfort upgrades across the range along with the realigned pricing will make our directly imported SUVs a more attractive package for those who have been aspiring to own an iconic Jeep SUV," Flynn said.

The company's directly-imported Jeep SUV portfolio is now complete with the addition of the Grand Cherokee Summit Petrol, he added.

Globally, FCA sells vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, SRT brands as well as luxury cars under Maserati brand.

Various luxury brands including Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover have already cut prices in India to give benefit to their customers. 

