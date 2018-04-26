हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle launched in India at Rs 5.09 lakh – Features, variants and more

The CUV sports blacked-out high contrast headlamp, fog lamp bezel and an inclined windshield.

Ford Freestyle launched in India at Rs 5.09 lakh – Features, variants and more

New Delhi: Ford launched the all new Freestyle compact utility vehicle in India on Thursday at starting price of Rs 5.09 lakh.

The CUV will be available in six colour trims – Absolute Black, White Gold, Oxford White, Canyon Ridge, Smoke Grey and Moondust Silver.

The Freestyle will in four variants on both petrol and diesel engine option – Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+.  Here are the prices of all the variants.

Ford Freestyle (Petrol)

Ambiente: Rs 5.09 lakh

Trend: Rs 5.99 lakh

Titanium: Rs 6.39 lakh

Titanium+: Rs 6.94 lakh

Ford Freestyle (Diesel)

Ambiente: Rs 6.09 lakh

Trend: Rs 6.99 lakh

Titanium: Rs 7.35 lakh

Titanium+: Rs 7.89 lakh

The front bumper of the vehicle has an integrated skid plate and sculpted fascia sections, that create a protective full-width beam element, accentuating Freestyle’s SUV looks and credentials, Ford said in a statement. The sculpted rear fascia conveys Freestyle’s athletic stance while precision detailing in the tail lamps ensure every colour is noticed distinctly, the company said.

The CUV sports blacked-out high contrast headlamp, fog lamp bezel and an inclined windshield.

The Freestyle comess paired with three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine producing 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque and a 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque.

The Ford Freestyle will also feature Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

The compact utility vehicle (CUV) features a host of convenience technologies including a reverse parking camera, keyless entry, a push start and automatic climate control among others.

 

Tags:
Ford FreestyleFord Freestyle CUVFord Freestyle India launchFord Freestyle features
Next
Story

Ford Freestyle to be launched India today – All you need to know

Must Watch