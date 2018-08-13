हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp set to begin sales of Xtreme 200R priced at Rs 89,900

Xtreme 200R comes with BS-IV compliant 200cc air-cooled engine and can attain a top speed of 114 km/hr.

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it is all set to start retail sales of new premium motorcycle Xtreme 200R, priced at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) as dispatches from its factories begin next week.

With Xtreme 200R, the company is re-entering the premium motorcycle segment and plans to launch more such models, including 200-cc adventure bike XPulse 200, going ahead.

"For us, the Xtreme 200R is not just any other product launch - it will catapult us to where we have been earlier - the premium segment. It is, therefore, our re-entry into a segment where we had a sizeable presence and market share not too long ago," Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD & CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

Designed specifically for the youth, the product is an expression of company's serious intent in a high growth segment, he added.

"With the upcoming festive season in India, the Xtreme 200R will help us consolidate our market leadership. We will soon commence sales of the Xtreme 200R in global markets as well," Munjal said.

The company has already begun retail sales of the bike in the northeastern part of the country.

Xtreme 200R comes with BS-IV compliant 200cc air-cooled engine and can attain a top speed of 114 km/hr. The company is offering anti-lock brake system (ABS) in the bike as a standard safety feature.

Hero MotoCorp continues to be the market leader in the domestic motorcycle segment with over 50 per cent market share. The company is now focusing on the premium segment with a host of new motorcycles.

