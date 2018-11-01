हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honda Motorcycle

Honda CB Shine crosses 70 lakh sales milestone

The motorcycle comes with combination of new graphics with premium 3D emblem, long seat and is equipped with Chrome Carburettor Cover.

Honda CB Shine crosses 70 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday announced that its Honda’s CB Shine motorcycle series has creatied a new record by crossing over 70 lakh customer base.

“CB Shine is the only 125cc motorcycle brand to be in the top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With its Shine series, Honda is the market leader in125cc motorcycle segment with 51 percent market share and also registered a 10 percent growth against 2 percent dip in the segment,” the company said in a statement.

First launched in 2006, the Honda CB Shine is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET), producing 10.16 BHP at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 10.30 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The CB Shine with is available in 6 colour variants. The motorcycle comes with combination of new graphics with premium 3D emblem, long seat and is equipped with Chrome Carburettor Cover.

“Achieving this milestone ahead of Diwali is a great encouragement for us & we are all prepared to fulfil the ever growing expectations of our customers this festival,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said.

Tags:
Honda MotorcycleHonda CB ShineCB Shine motorcycle seriesHonda CB Shine sales milestone

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close