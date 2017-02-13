Honda City Facelift India launch on Feb 14

The wait is almost over as Honda readies itself to launch the mid-life update of its most successful marque in India, the City, on February 14, 2017. The updated model is set to bring with it many class-leading features and the iconic ZX moniker. The company is gunning to regain the space it lost in the Indian automotive market to its rivals from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Volkswagen.

On the outside, the front bumper’s styling has been redone to accommodate bigger air vents and a redesigned front grille. The front headlights and the fog-lamps are now powered by LEDs, and the headlamp units house daytime running LEDs as well. Honda has also equipped the car with newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels and at the rear, the taillights and brake light on the protruding spoiler boast LEDs. The rear bumper also receives a few cosmetic tweaks to complement the restyled theme.

Inside the cabin, the refreshed Honda City features a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with turn-by-turn navigation, 1.5 GB on-board media memory, MirrorLink connectivity, voice recognition and a rear-view camera. The sunroof now comes with one-touch open/close operation, and the reading lights are now all-LED. Customers will also get automatic headlamps and wipers, six airbags (dual front, side and curtain), cruise control and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

There will be five variants on offer – S, SV, V, VX and ZX. The S variant will only be available with the petrol engine and customers opting for the petrol-powered V and VX variants will have a choice between automatic (CVT) and manual gearbox. The fully loaded ZX petrol variant, however, will be available with CVT only.

Powering the updated City are the same, tried and tested, i-VTEC and i-DTEC engines. While the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine produces 119PS of power and 145Nm of torque, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor generates 100PS of power and 200Nm of torque.

The updated City is expected to see an upward shift in prices – by Rs 20,000-30,000 across variants – as well. Prices are expected to start around Rs 9 lakh and go all the way to Rs 13 lakh. The main rivals for the Honda City include the Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Source: CarDekho.com