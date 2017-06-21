Honda Cliq launched at Rs 42,499

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Cliq scooter in India, an all new offering from the company based on a new platform. The scooter is powered by Honda’s trusted 110cc HET engine which develops 8PS @ 7000rpm and a peak torque of 8.94Nm @ 5500rpm.

The scooter has been targeted at being practical, versatile and value for money. It gets special block pattern tyres which are good to use on road as well as offer good grip on bad road conditions.

The Cliq is designed in such a way that the user gets a lot of space to use for carrying heavy loads, which also explains the flat footboard.

Braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes both at the front and the rear, equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS) with equalizer technology. Also, as per government regulations, CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018.

The scooter also gets a mobile charging socket in the storage compartment. It gets low body-mounted headlamps like the Dio and a high swooping body panel that continues upto the handlebars. The Cliq gets a wide and long seat which offers more seat space. It does look distinctive and striking, if not attractive in the way it has been designed.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Focused at up-country customers with a progressive mindset, CLIQ is a perfect blend of Practicality, Versatility and value for money. Breaking the price barrier of automatic transmission on two wheels, only Honda as the market leader in automatic scooters with its unparalleled economies of scale & assured Trust, could challenge traditional preferences by bringing this kind of disruption in the 100-110cc segment.”

The scooter is based on an under bone type frame and gets spring-loaded hydraulic suspension at the front and coiled spring unit at the rear. The Cliq is shod with 90/100 – R10 tyres both at the front and the rear. Honda claims a top speed of 83kmph. The company also provides an extra rear grabrail as an optional accessory, which can be mounted to carry extra material at the rear. It is specially useful for people who run early morning errands like selling newspapers and milk. The Cliq is offered in four colours – Patriot Red, Moroccan Blue, Orcus Grey and Black. It is priced at Rs 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: BikeDekho.com