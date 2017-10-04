close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hyundai receives over 15,000 bookings for next-gen Verna

The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 18:28

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has received over 15,000 bookings for next generation version of its mid-sized sedan Verna.

Besides bookings, the sedan has attracted more than 1.24 lakh enquiries in just 40 days of its launch in the country, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"As committed, despite the production constraint, we will deliver 12,000 cars before Diwali and 20,000 cars by end of this year at an introductory price," HMIL MD & CEO Y K Koo said.

The latest model comes with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore.

The company has so far sold 3.17 lakh units of the sedan in the country since the introduction of the model in 2006. Globally, around 88 lakh units have been sold.

TAGS

Hyundai VernaHyundai verna bookingsHyundai Verna priceHyundai Verna featuresHyundai Verna specifications

From Zee News

Economy

RBI moots transparent retail forex trading platform

Companies

SpiceJet plans to introduce amphibian planes for regional s...

International Business

World Bank raises Asia growth forecast, warns of NKorea ris...

Automobiles

Exclusive: Volkswagen seeks to curb competition from Skoda...

Automobiles

Mahindra and Mahindra rolls out W9 variant of XUV500

Personal Finance

Centre wants states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel by 5 %

Modi takes on &#039;pessimist&#039; critics of economic policies, says govt working for India&#039;s future
Economy

Modi takes on 'pessimist' critics of economic pol...

International Business

Amazon, Apple hit in EU tax crackdown

International Business

Amazon, Apple hit in EU tax crackdown

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video