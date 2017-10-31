Hyundai tops after-sales satisfaction survey, Maruti and Tata Motors follow

New Delhi: Hyundai Motors ranks the highest among all auto manufacturers in India in terms of after-sales customer satisfaction, according to a survey carried out by J.D. Power. The Koreans managed to score 923 points – beating Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors who are tied second with 893 points.

The survey – based on responses from 7,878 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016 – found that Hyundai fared the best in terms of after-sales customer satisfaction. “While the quality of service remains a principal driver of customer satisfaction in India, clear, proactive and frequent communication from service advisors demonstrates a greater commitment toward enhancing customer engagement,” said Kaustav Roy, Director at J.D. Power. “Dealerships that are successful in delivering on both service and improved communication can expect to achieve stronger recommendations and a higher customer retention level,” he added.

Home-grown manufacturers Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have also fared well and are joint-second. For Tata Motors in particular, the news comes as a shot in the arm as they improve their position by one place. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, credited customer-centric practices for the achievement. “While the mass market average has gone down by 3 points (880 to 877), we have gone up by five points. With enriched purchase experience and consistent quality of service as its key pillars, customer centricity remains imperative,” he said in a statement.

Just below the mass market average is another home-grown manufacturer – Mahindra, followed by Nissan, Datsun, Honda, Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet.