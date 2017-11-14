Jaguar launches locally-made F-Pace at Rs 60.02 lakh

Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover India, which has set a target of 14 percent volume share in the luxe car space, today began locally assembly of its popular SUV, the F-Pace, from its Pune plant and priced it Rs 8.4 lakh lower than the CBU model.

The F-Pace, which is the first performance SUV from the Jaguar stable, is priced at Rs 60.02 lakh for a 2-liter diesel engine. The imported model was priced at Rs 68.40 lakh and was launched last October.

Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin from the end of November, the company said.

The F-Pace is the sixth model from its Pune plant. The other being the Jaguar XE, XF, XJ, and Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Range Rover Evoque.

In a recent interview to PTI, Rohit Suri, managing director & president of Jaguar Land Rover India had said that the company had grown 45 percent to 2,942 units in the first nine months of the year and was on course to sell around 4,500 units, clocking a volume share of 13-14 percent. The company had sold around 2,500 units in 2016.

"Since its launch last October, the F-Pace has captured the hearts and minds of customers here. The launch of the locally manufactured F-Pace signifies another milestone in our continued commitment and efforts towards 'Make in India' policy of government," Suri said in a statement.

The Jaguar F-Pace is a performance SUV that has the DNA of a sports car. Its powerful and agile look makes it very distinctive and gives it a head-turning road presence.

It also comes with a range of exciting features including adaptive LED headlights, activity key, Wi-Fi hotspot & pro-services and a 25.91 cm touch screen.

The Jaguar portfolio here include the XE (Rs 35.85 lakh), XF (Rs 46.46 lakh), F-Pace (Rs 60.02 lakh), XJ (Rs 100.80 lakh) and F-Type (Rs 134.33 Lakh). These models are sold through 25 outlets in 23 cities.