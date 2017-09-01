close
Jeep Compass bookings touch 10,000 mark

﻿
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 18:12
New Delhi: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Friday said it has received 10,000 bookings for its newly launched SUV, Jeep Compass.

The company had opened pre-bookings for the SUV on June 19 before launching it on July 31 this year and has received over 92,000 enquiries so far, FCA India said in a statement.

"The Made in India Jeep Compass has gained remarkable traction in the market... We are working with our plant to deliver the product to customers in the least possible time," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said.

The Jeep Compass price range starts at Rs 14.95 lakh for the 1.4-litre petrol entry level variant and goes up to Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for 2-litre diesel top end variant.

