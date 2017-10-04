close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mahindra and Mahindra rolls out W9 variant of XUV500

The XUV500 W9 has been made available in both manual and automatic transmission, the company said, adding the electric sunroof will be available in two variants --W9 and W10.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 19:25

Mumbai: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday rolled out the W9 variant of its flagship SUV XUV500, priced at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The latest offering from the utility vehicle major comes with a host of features such as an electric sunroof with anti-pinch, reverse camera with dynamic assist, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as ecosense technology and dual airbags, among others.

The XUV500 W9 has been made available in both manual and automatic transmission, the company said, adding the electric sunroof will be available in two variants --W9 and W10.

"Since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has been a pioneer in providing innovative hi-tech features. We are certain that the introduction of these hi-end features at such a competitive price point will generate a lot of interest amongst prospects who are evaluating SUVs in the price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh," Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's chief of sales and marketing for automotive division, Veejay Ram Nakra, said.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 16 per cent increase in total sales at 53,663 units in September.

The sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito jumped 23 per cent to 25,327 units in the previous month as against 20,537 sold in the same period last year.

The company's commercial vehicle sales increased 19 per cent to 19,201 units in September against 16,081 in the year-ago period.

TAGS

Mahindra and MahindraM&M SUV XUV500 W9 variant launchM&M SUV XUV500 W9 variant priceM&M SUV XUV500 W9 variant featuresM&M SUV XUV500 W9 variant specifications

From Zee News

International Business

World Bank raises Asia growth forecast, warns of NKorea ris...

Automobiles

Exclusive: Volkswagen seeks to curb competition from Skoda...

Personal Finance

Centre wants states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel by 5 %

Modi takes on &#039;pessimist&#039; critics of economic policies, says govt working for India&#039;s future
Economy

Modi takes on 'pessimist' critics of economic pol...

International Business

Amazon, Apple hit in EU tax crackdown

International Business

Amazon, Apple hit in EU tax crackdown

International Business

Amazon must pay $295 million in back taxes, EU says

International Business

Amazon must pay $295 million in back taxes, EU says

Companies

Karti tampered with evidence during visits abroad: CBI to S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video