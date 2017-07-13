close
Mahindra launches Jeeto Minivan at Rs 3.45 lakh

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday launched passenger carrier small commercial vehicle, Jeeto Minivan, starting at Rs 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai, BS IV diesel variant).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 15:36
New Delhi: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday launched passenger carrier small commercial vehicle, Jeeto Minivan, starting at Rs 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai, BS IV diesel variant).

The Jeeto Minivan will be available in diesel, petrol and CNG engine options, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle comes in two body forms -- hard top and semi-hard top -- and is targetted at both urban and semi urban last mile transportation.

Commenting on the launch, M&M President Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said the Jeeto Minivan will further extend the platform for last mile passenger transportation.

"At Mahindra, we have identified specific need gaps amongst customers and I am sure that the Jeeto Minivan will provide a more efficient, safe and comfortable mode of transportation," he added.

The vehicle will be launched in two phases, with the semi-hard top diesel variant to hit the market first.

Over the next couple of months, hard top CNG and diesel variants and semi hard top CNG and petrol variants will be launched, the company said.

The Jeeto Minivan is powered by a BS IV emission compliant engine with a power of 16 HP. 

