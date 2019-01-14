Mahindra Marazzo introduces 8-seater on top-end M8 variant

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), on Monday announced the introduction of the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant of its recently-launched Marazzo.

The M8 8-seater will be priced at Rs. 8,000 more than the M8 7-seater, which is tagged at Rs 13.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The M8 variant offers many top-of-the-line features including a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Capsense & Haptics technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), faux leather seats and window-mounted sunshades for second-row passengers.

The Marazzo is engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North American Technical Centre and Mahindra Research Valley (Chennai) and is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the Italian design house Pininfarina.

"The globally engineered Marazzo has generated a lot of interest among buyers. This is due to its unique architecture that offers the best of both worlds in the form of car-like ride and handling coupled with the toughness and stability of a body-on-frame construction. The inclusion of the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant will further widen the Marazzo’s appeal," Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said.