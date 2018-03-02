Mahindra unveils new SUV 'Roxor' in US, check details here

The Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled an all-new off-road vehicle in the United States (US). The new SUV called the 'Mahindra Roxor' will be made at Mahindra's new Auburn Hills manufacturing facility near Detroit, Michigan and will be available soon at a starting price of about Rs 10 lakh ($15,000).

The Mahindra Roxor will be sold under the Mahindra North America (MANA) in the US. The auto major set up the MANA last year in order to cater to the North American market and announced the Roxor in November last year.

The Roxor SUV has been inspired by the iconic Mahindra Thar and is built on ladder-on-frame chassis similar to other typical SUVs from Mahindra.

According to reports, it is said that Roxor will be manufactured in two variants. One will be an off-road motorsport variant while the other will be a tough utility vehicle meant for regular use.

In 2017, we made history with the launch of Mahindra Automotive North America facility in Detroit. Today,

we #FUTURise with the launch of the first-ever off-roader to be manufactured out of MANA – the

legendary @Roxoroffroad . pic.twitter.com/CeGlrEyC0e — Mahindra Rise (@MahindraRise) March 2, 2018

Here are the key details of Mahindra Roxor SUV:

1. The design of the Mahindra Roxor SUV is said to be inspired from the iconic Mahindra Thar.

2. The Mahindra Roxor will have a 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine, and, the SUV will have a conventional gearbox.

3. The Mahindra Roxor will also feature a more barebones interior with a steel dashboard as compared to the plastic dashboard that is available in the likes of the Thar.

4. The Mahindra Roxor will be available with a whole bunch of accessories including heavy-duty winches, light bars, off-road wheels, etc.

5. The Mahindra Roxor also features simple seats up front and a heavy-duty grab handle for the passenger side mounted on the dashboard.