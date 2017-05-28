close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Maruti aims to sell 3 lakh automatic cars annually by 2020

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is targeting to sell 3 lakh units of vehicles equipped with different automatic transmission technologies by 2020.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 15:47
Maruti aims to sell 3 lakh automatic cars annually by 2020

New Delhi: Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is targeting to sell 3 lakh units of vehicles equipped with different automatic transmission technologies by 2020.

The company currently sells around 94,000 units per annum of vehicles with AGS (automated gear shift), AT (automatic) and CVT (continuously variable transmission).

It is counting on the more affordable AGS technology to drive sales growth of cars with automatic transmission.

"Our mission is to double AGS contribution from the current levels of 94,000 units to around 1.5 lakh units by end of FY 17-18 and achieve 3 lakh mark by 2020," a company spokesperson told PTI.

The company currently offers AGS technology in Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis and Dzire. CVT comes in Baleno, while AT transmission comes in Ciaz and Ertiga.

Going ahead, the company is looking to bring in AGS technology in models up to Dzire and AT (automatic) and CVT (continuously variable transmission) in models beyond Baleno.

"Our vision is to democratise the two pedal technology by making them affordable and relevant for the customers. Depending upon acceptability of the technology in a particular segment, we bring a suitable option like AGS, CVT or AT," the spokesperson said.

The company is also in the process of hiking production capacity of automatic transmissions and has also gone in for localisation of various parts in order to make the variants affordable.

"Awareness is still a challenge... With enhanced awareness we expect more first time buyers and rural penetration," the spokesperson said.

The sale of automatic variants across the company's product portfolio has risen steadily in the recent years. In 2013-14, the company had just sold 900 automatic units.

In 2014-15, the figure rose to 32,426 units, while it surged to 56,968 units in 2015-16. In the last fiscal, the company sold a total of 94,736 units comprising AGS, CVT and AT technologies.

Overall, the company with over 47 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle market, plans to sell a total of 20 lakh units annually by 2020.  

TAGS

Maruti Suzuki IndiaMSIMaruti SuzukiAGSAlto K10Wagon RCelerioIgnisDzire. CVTBaleno

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Mother's Day special: Top Tamil actresses and their day...

Every department should disclose demonetisation details: CIC
Economy

Every department should disclose demonetisation details: CI...

Market for pre-owned foreign luxury cars growing in India
Automobiles

Market for pre-owned foreign luxury cars growing in India

Mahindra eyes 5,000 per month e-vehicle output on shared mobility growth
Automobiles

Mahindra eyes 5,000 per month e-vehicle output on shared mo...

DLF&#039;s sales booking down 63 percent at Rs 1,160 crore in FY17
Real Estate

DLF's sales booking down 63 percent at Rs 1,160 crore...

&#039;IT to remain net recruiter, automation to watch out for&#039;
Companies

'IT to remain net recruiter, automation to watch out f...

India second most complex tax jurisdiction: Deloitte
Economy

India second most complex tax jurisdiction: Deloitte

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video