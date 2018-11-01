हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki posts marginal increase in October sales at 1,46,766 units

The company had sold 1,46,446 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki posts marginal increase in October sales at 1,46,766 units

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Thursday reported a marginal increase in sales at 1,46,766 units in October.

The company had sold 1,46,446 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 1.5 percent at 1,38,100 units last month as against 1,36,000 units in the year ago month, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR were at 32,835 units, up 1.1 percent compared to 32,490 units in October last year.

Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were up 3.7 percent at 64,789 units as against 62,480 units in October last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,892 units as compared to 4,107 units in the same month a year ago.

However, utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were down 11.2 percent at 20,764 units as compared to 23,382 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in October were down by 17 percent at 8,666 units as against 10,446 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Tags:
Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki October salesMaruti Suzuki car sales

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close