Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant is now operational
In the latter half of last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) announced that it will commence production of cars from the newly constructed manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. Located close to the Mundra Port, the plant acts as an ideal hub for products that will be exported to international markets like Europe, Africa and Japan. Additionally, the plant will help in lessening the load on MSIL’s production plants in Haryana and in turn reducing the ever-increasing waiting periods on popular products like Vitara Brezza and Baleno.
Good news has finally surfaced for those who have been hoping to get their cars sooner than what Maruti Suzuki had earlier promised. The Japanese automaker has started the manufacturing of production models from February 1, 2017. The company said that initially the Baleno hatchback will be manufactured at this facility and its production will be increased as per the market conditions.
MSIL’s total production in 2016, from its two plants in Manesar and Gurugram, was 15.15 lakh units. Both the plants had been operating at full capacity. The Gujarat plant will gradually flex its muscles and operate at its full capacity to produce 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum.
The Japanese auto giant is also planning for a second manufacturing plant and a separate engine/transmission plant in Gujarat. The new facilities are expected to be operational by 2019. With the completion of the second manufacturing plant, MSIL’s production ability in India would be 20 lakh units to meet the expanding needs of automobile market in India.
