Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz introduces Circle Elite, a luxury program for its customers

The program would automatically enrol existing customers and offer a number of services, offers and privileges across hospitality, entertainment, travel, sports, healthcare and other sectors.

New Delhi: Mercedes Benz India recently introduced a special privilege program for its customers across the country which would entitle them to special offers and privileges across hospitality, entertainment, travel, sports, healthcare and other sectors.

Called Circle Elite, the program would automatically enroll existing customers as well as others who purchase Mercedes vehicles in the future. Through it, the company claims customers can access and avail a number of special facilities including exclusive dining offers across 100 premium restaurants in the country, staycations in 45 properties, golfing services, travel assistance and medical assistance abroad, special hotline to book slots for RSVP events as well as retail, luxury and lifestyle benefits.

The country's largest seller of luxury cars, Mercedes is looking to further consolidate its position at the top by offering leading post-sales services which are not just restricted to car maintenance but go beyond. We have crafted this exquisite program for our customers for their enduring relationship with  Mercedes-Benz. The idea is to offer them in their daily experiences customised services ranging from gourmet cuisines to golf course and everything in between," said Roland Folger, MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India.

Earlier this month, Mercedes registered its best half-yearly sales ever in India and had announced that it had sold 8061 units between January and July. The German giant is now looking to further these numbers.

