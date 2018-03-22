Mercedes Benz introduces waterless car wash system in India

New Delhi: Joining other major auto manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, Mercedes Benz introduced a waterless car wash system in India on Thursday with the objective of reducing water consumption during automobile cleaning.

In a bid to become more environmentally friendly by reducing dependence on water, Mercedes Benz India launched 'Quick and Clean' which promises to be eco-friendly and cost-effective - all while reducing water consumption. In India, this could be a small but crucial step in water conservation as a significant proportion of the population either does not have access or has only limited access to clean water. The German auto giant says that close to 10,000 litres of water can be saved each year because it is already being widely used by service workshops in the country. The company adds that proper testing has ensured that the products are safe for use on cars. "On world water day, with an intention to stop the wastage of potable water for car washing at home, we have introduced Waterless Dry Wash for domestic use," said Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. "This initiative will not only save millions of litres of potable water, but will also provide a superlative ownership experience."

Several other manufacturers have also introduced dry wash systems at their service workshops and also offer their respective products to customers.