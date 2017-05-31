Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus launched in India at Rs 28.88 lakh

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is one of the oldest cars in its segment in India. While all of its rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour have been updated, the Japanese automaker is yet to introduce the new generation Pajero Sports in the Indian market. However, in an effort to keep up with the competition, Mitsubishi has now silently launched a new variant of the Pajero Sport, called the 'Select Plus', with some cosmetic changes and added features. While the manual version of the Select Plus variant is priced at Rs 29.28 lakh, the automatic variant has a price tag of Rs 28.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Pajero Pajero Sport Select Plus comes with dual-tone exterior colours, but unlike the standard dual-tone model, the Select Plus has a black roof and black pillars. It is available in four colour combinations, Black and White, Black and Red, Balck and Yellow and Black and Silver.

The front grille is also black and the front bumper, wheel arches and doors sport black body moulding. While the 17-inch alloy wheels are also black in colour, the door handles and wing mirrors are finished in chrome.

When it comes to equipment, the new Pajero comes with additional features like cruise control, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), electric folding ORVMs, a chiller box, DVD players in the front seat headrests for the rear passenger, Illuminated Scuff Plate and high-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Select Plus variant is same as the stock Pajero Sport; 4695mm in length, 1815mm in width and 1840mm high, with a wheelbase of 2800mm. The new variant comes with the same 2.5-litre, four cylinder diesel engine as the standard Pajero Sport. It produces 178 PS of power and 350Nm(AT) / 400Nm(MT) of torque. It is available with both, a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automatic transmission. Not only does the manual transmission version offer more torque, but it also transmits the power to all four wheels, unlike the automatic transmission variant which only powers two wheels. Since there are no mechanical changes, the new variant has similar off-roading capabilities as the standard Pajero Sport. 215mm of ground clearance, a departure angle of 25 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees combined with a 4WD powertrain, the Pajero Sports Select Plus can easily get out of tricky situations and is a very capable offroader in its segment.

Due to the cosmetic changes and added features, the Select Plus variant is now a more attractive package. But will it help boost Mitsubishi India's sales? Well, that remains to be seen. Stay tuned to CarDekho to find out.

Source: CarDekho.com