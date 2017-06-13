close
New Triumph Street Triple S launched at Rs 8.5 lakh

The new range included a base Street Triple which came with the older 675 motor, a Street Triple S, Street Triple R and a Street Triple RS.

Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 14:17
New Triumph Street Triple S launched at Rs 8.5 lakh

Earlier this year, Triumph had updated the ageing Street Triple 675 range with the larger, lighter and more agile Street 765 internationally. The new range included a base Street Triple which came with the older 675 motor, a Street Triple S, Street Triple R and a Street Triple RS. Of these, Triumph has launched the Street Triple S at Rs 8.5 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the design of the bike remains similar to the outgoing model, it looks sharper and more compact thanks to a redesign that focusses on mass centralisation. The exhaust has been moved closer to the engine. The bike gets new headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a new LCD instrument console. The Street Triple R and RS meanwhile get a full-colour TFT instrument console with switchable screens.

The Street Triple S comes with a 765cc in-line three-cylinder motor that delivers 113PS @ 11,250rpm and 73Nm of torque @ 9,100rpm. That's a 6.6 percent increase in power and 7.3 percent increase in torque from the previous 675cc model sold internationally. Triumph promises this time around India will get the full-power model and not a detuned one. The new bike now features ride-by-wire, traction control and two power modes – Road and Rain. 

Chassis-wise, the new Street Triple S gets a new gullwing swingarm and new upgraded suspension in the form of fully adjustable Showa 41mm upside-down separate function forks up front and fully adjustable Showa monoshock with a piggyback reservoir at the rear.

The saddle height has increased from 800mm to 810mm. The bike weighs 166kg and fuel tank capacity is 17.4 litres. 

For braking, the Street Triple S gets dual 310mm discs clamped to Nissin 2-piston calipers at the front and a 220mmdisc with Brembo single-piston caliper at the back. For traction, there are Pirelli Diablo Rossa Corsa 120/70 R17 and 180/55 R17 tyres. 

The Street Triple will go against the Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and newly launched Aprilia Shiver 900. 

Source: BikeDekho.com

 

TAGS

New Triumph Street Triple SNew Triumph Street Triple S launchNew Triumph Street Triple S priceNew Triumph Street Triple S featuresNew Triumph motorcycle

