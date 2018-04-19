Next generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be launched today?

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil the Next generation Ertiga at Indonesia International Motor Show on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the details of the Next generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was accidentally put on the Indonesian website of the company.

Here are the specs details based on the leaked images of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

1.5-litre K15B petrol engine churning 104PS of power and 138Nm of torque



L-shaped rear LED taillights



2740mm of wheelbase



Roof-mounted AC vents at the middle row



6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system



Dual front airbags



Hexagonal grille with chrome detailing



Angular headlamps with projector len



C-shaped housing for the fog lamps in the front bumper



Large windows and bigger cabin size

Ertiga was first launched in India in 2012. It is available in petrol, diesel (SHVS- Hybrid) and CNG fuel options.

Media reports have said that the new Ertiga model will make its India debut in the second half of the year with some emphasising that it could hit the Indian roads around Diwali.

Maruti Suzuki India has said that it has attained leadership position in sale of utility vehicles (UVs) in the Indian market in 2017-18, with over 27.5 percent market share.

Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, the company's sale of UVs reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6 percent over sales of 195,741 units in the previous year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a filing to BSE.

As on March 31, 2018, Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets.

With PTI Inputs