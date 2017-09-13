close
Nissan Micra Fashion Edition launched at Rs 6.09 lakh

The Fashion limited edition is introduced in collaboration with United Colors of Benetton.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:37
Nissan Micra Fashion Edition launched at Rs 6.09 lakh

Carmakers have already started celebrating the festive season with their limited edition cars. Joining Tata Motors, Nissan India too has introduced a fashion-inspired edition of its Micra at Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nissan Micra Fashion Edition gets exterior and interior design elements inspired by the Italian fashion brand, United Colors of Benetton. Based on the Micra’s XL CVT variant, the Fashion trim comes in two new shades - Fashion Black and Fashion Orange.

As the name suggests, the Micra Fashion makes a bold statement and is easily distinguishable from the stock Nissan Micra. On the exterior, it gets designer body graphics with ‘Micra’ decals, black wheel covers with orange inserts and bold designer stripes on the ORVMs (outside rear view mirror). The cabin is done up in orange with piano black finishes, European black-coloured seats with orange stitching, designer floor mats and Benetton signature headrests.

Additionally, it features a 6.2-inch touchscreen with audio-visual navigation through phone mirroring and NissanConnect, Nissan’s integrated information and communication platform that enhances the driving experience by connecting with smartphones. Launched last month, the NissanConnect system includes a host of convenience, navigation and safety applications. It comes with a three-year free service package.

The new Nissan Micra Fashion is only available with a 1.2-litre petrol option. Linked to a 5-speed CVT transmission, it pumps out max power of 77PS at 6000rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 4400rpm. It returns an impressive fuel economy of 19.34kmpl.

Besides, the first 500 customers of the Fashion Edition will be getting exclusive Benetton personal accessories such as belts and designer wallets for both men and women.

Source: CarDekho.com

