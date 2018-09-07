हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nissan

Nissan plans to galvanise its car lineup in India, increases focuses on sales and service points

Nissan Leaf - an all-electric car - and Kicks could be two products to look forward to although the company has not confirmed the new lineup so far.

Nissan plans to galvanise its car lineup in India, increases focuses on sales and service points
Zee News Photo

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan has presented a number of cars in India - ranging from Micra, Sunny and Terrano to GT-R - in the past but continued to struggle in finding a firm foothold in a highly-competitive market. All of that though may soon change as the company outlined its strategy to bring its lineup of vehicles from other markets here.

Looking to make an early mark in the still nascent electric vehicles market, Nissan said that it would focus primarily on electric and connected cars. In the past, there has been speculation about the Nissan Leaf - a highly-acclaimed electric car the world over - being brought to India but there has been no confirmed news regarding this. Another car that could possibly change the game for the company here is Kicks - a sub-four meter SUV that could go straight up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Apart from new cars that would be launched, Nissan has said it would also look at doubling its sales and service points in the next three years from the current figure of 270. This could open up a large number of jobs - especially at the company's Global Digital Hub in Kerala.

The company is also aiming to promote the Datsun brand by offering high-value cars with connected technologies. New product launches too are being planned under this brand.

Tags:
NissanTerranoMicraSunnyDatsun

