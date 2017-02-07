Petrol powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited to be launched this month

Heads up Jeep fanatics! If you’ve drooled over Jeep-branded SUVs ever since the company entered India last year but didn’t have the guts, money or both to spend on its cheapest offering, priced at Rs 71.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), then good news is heading your way. Sources from deep inside the bowels of the FCA-owned brand have confirmed that the American carmaker is gearing up to launch a petrol-powered Wrangler Unlimited in India within this month.

Under the hood, the petrol motor will be a 24-value, 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 unit and it will feature dual-overhead camshafts, high-flow intake and exhaust ports, variable valve timing and electronic throttle control. All these will come together to pump out 285PS of power and 353Nm of torque. Just like its diesel-powered sibling, the oomph in the Wrangler Unlimited petrol will be transmitted to the road via a 5-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system.

Feature-list is likely to be similar to that of the 2.8-litre diesel variant currently on sale. That means it will boast creature-comforts like electronic roll mitigation, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill decent control, traction control, multistage front airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, heated front seats and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has built-in navigation, 40GB on-board storage and Alpine all-weather sound system.

Now to the price. Well, unfortunately it wasn’t one of things that we managed to get hold of. Don’t let that put you off though. As per our calculations, the price-tag of the petrol-powered Wrangler Unlimited is likely to hover around the Rs 65 lakh mark. That brings us to an important question then - would you opt for this or a muscle-car legend Ford Mustang for the same price? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: CarDekho.com