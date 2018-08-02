हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prince Harry's Audi RS6 Avant put on sale at nearly Rs 65 lakh

Under the hood, the vehicle comes with a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 engine churning 552bhp.

New Delhi: Prince Harry is putting his Audi RS6 Avant on sale. The luxurious 2017 model has been put up for sale on AutoTrader at £71,900 (Nearly Rs 65 lakh).

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle married in May this year in a dazzling ceremony. Though the royal couple, left in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type for nearby Frogmore House mansion, it is being reported in the media that the RS6 Avant was being taken on several rides while the couple were dating.

The newlyweds is now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Queen Elizabeth bestowed those titles on them.

Harry's Audi RS6 Avant has very lush features that include panoramic sunroof, heated seats, night vision assist, heads up display and cruise control. The The 'Daytona Grey' model houses a Bose sound system and seven-inch infotainment screen.

Under the hood, the vehicle comes with a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 engine churning 552bhp.The car raches 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds posting a top speed of 175mph.

 

