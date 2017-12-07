Range Rover Velar SUV priced at Rs 78.83 lakh

New Delhi: Land Rover on Thursday announced the price of its latest SUV in India. The much-awaited Range Rover Velar gets a starting price tag of Rs 78.83 lakh and the company said deliveries would begin from the end of January next year.

The fourth model in the Range Rover family, the Velar is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. Offered in three powertrains - a 2.0 I 4-cylinder 132 kW diesel, a 2.0 I 4-cylinder 184 kW petrol and a 3.0 I V6 221 kW diesel, the company has said the SUV will boast of several new and customisable features.

"We are extremely delighted to bring the highly awaited and one of the most desirable SUVs with many of our customers are looking forward to own and drive,” said Rohit Suri, President and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India.

Since its global unveiling earlier this year, Velar has already garnered much attention courtesy its bold and purposeful styling. A large cross mesh grille defines the look at the front while the large alloy wheels enables it to have a dominant stance. Overall though, it is clear that this SUV has Range Rover genes albeit smoother and more geometrical aesthetics. The company previously said it was attention to details that played a large role in designing the car - both on the outside as well as within.