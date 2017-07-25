close
Renault Kwid crosses 1.75-lakh unit sales milestone in India

With Renault India's decision to pass on GST benefits to the customer, Renault KWID now comes with a starting price of Rs 2.62 Lakh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 16:29
New Delhi: Renault India on Tuesday said its entry level car Kwid has crossed 1.75 lakh units milestone in cumulative sales since its launch in September 2015.

With Renault India’s decision to pass on GST benefits to the customer, Renault KWID now comes with a starting price of Rs 2.62 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Total savings on KWID range between Rs 5,200 – 29,500 depending on the state, model and the variant purchased, basis the tax rates applicable prior to GST.  

“We are grateful to our customers for the trust bestowed in the Renault brand and will continue to make the KWID more accessible to customers across the country through our growing dealership networkm,” Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director said.

After the launch of KWID 0.8L, Renault launched the KWID 1.0L SCe engine in manual transmission (MT).

Renault launched KWID AMT powered by the 1.0L SCe engine in keeping with evolving customer preferences, as AMT technology is becoming popular in the compact hatchback segment.

The model competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto and Hyundai Eon.

 

Renault IndiaRenault Kwid salesRenault Kwid priceRenault Kwid India

