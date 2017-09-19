close
Renault rolls out Duster Sandstorm edition at Rs 10.9 lakh

The model comes with five-speed and six-speed manual transmissions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 17:48
New Delhi: French car major Renault on Tuesday launched a new variant of its SUV Duster, with price starting at Rs 10.9 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Duster Sandstorm edition will be available in two trims -- RXS Diesel 85 PS priced at Rs 10.9 lakh and RXS Diesel 110 PS tagged at Rs 11.7 lakh.

"As part of our endeavour to keep our products and services innovative and contemporary, the exciting enhancements on the Duster Sandstorm make it look even more rugged and tough," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said in a statement.

The new edition comes with various features like 7-inch touch screen and dual air bags.

