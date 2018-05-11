Rolls-Royce officially reveals luxury SUV Cullinan

New Delhi: Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the much-anticipated luxury SUV Cullinan. Though the company has not revealed anything on its India launch and price, reports say that the Cullinan will come at Rs 5 crore in India and will be launched around the fourth quarter.

The exterior has been crafted out for a very plush look. The grille is created from hand-polished stainless steel. The Rolls-Royce badge stands on its own smaller plinth separate and above a thin metal finisher over the number plate housing.

The new 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine to deliver just the right level of torque (850Nm) at the lowest possible revolutions (1,600rpm).

For comfortable seating, two rear configurations are offered – Lounge Seats or Individual Seats. Both seat backs can be folded completely, creating a flat load area or in a 2/3 and 1/3 split. The rear compartment or boot area offers a standard 560 litres of space, growing to 600 with the parcel shelf removed.

The interior of the car ozzes out both comfort and luxury. The upper fascia is clad in a newly developed contemporary ‘Box Grain’ black leather –a durable and water resistant boarded leather. The fascia and centre stack of the dashboard or the arm rests on the doors, structural horizontal and vertical elements underpin the interior design. The centre stack is framed by hand-finished metal pillars that bridge the upper fascia and middle console.

The other state-of-the art equipment includes Night Vision and Vision Assist including daytime and night-time Wildlife & Pedestrian warning; Alertness Assistant; a 4-Camera system with Panoramic View, all-round visibility and helicopter view; Active Cruise Control; Collision Warning; Cross-Traffic Warning, Lane Departure and Lane Change Warning; an industry leading 7x3 High-Resolution Head-Up Display, WiFi hotspot, and of course the latest Navigation and Entertainment Systems.