Royal Enfield revises prices of all models post GST – Here's how much your bullet will cost now

New Delhi: Passing on to customers the benefits under the new GST regime, various automakers have announced price cuts.

Joining the GST bandwagon on price, popular bike-maker Royal Enfield has also made slew of changes in its bike prices.

While some of the Royal Enfield bikes will be priced cheaper, some would come at a higher price.

Check out the chart (on-road Chennai prices of Royal Enfield motorcycles)