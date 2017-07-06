close
Royal Enfield revises prices of all models post GST – Here's how much your bullet will cost now

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 11:40
Royal Enfield revises prices of all models post GST – Here&#039;s how much your bullet will cost now

New Delhi: Passing on to customers the benefits under the new GST regime, various automakers have announced price cuts.

Joining the GST bandwagon on price, popular bike-maker Royal Enfield has also made slew of changes in its bike prices.

While some of the Royal Enfield bikes will be priced cheaper, some would come at a higher price.

Check out the chart (on-road Chennai prices of Royal Enfield motorcycles)

 

Model

Pre GST price

Post GST Price

Difference In Price

Bullet 350

1,27,925

 1,26,264

-1,661

Bullet Electra

1,43,881

1,41,670

 2,211

Classic 350

1,52,897

 1,50,882

-2,015

Thunderbird 350

 1,64,596

1,62,431

-2,165

Classic 500

 194066 195556 1490

Classic Desert Strom

 197173 198808 1635

Classic Chrome

 205902 207379 1477

Thunderbird 500

207719

209078

 1359

Bullet 500

183513

 184682 1169

Continental GT

231336

231637

 301

Himalayan

 181437 184154 2717

 

