Royal Enfield revises prices of all models post GST – Here's how much your bullet will cost now
While some of the Royal Enfield bikes will be priced cheaper, some would come at a higher price.
New Delhi: Passing on to customers the benefits under the new GST regime, various automakers have announced price cuts.
Joining the GST bandwagon on price, popular bike-maker Royal Enfield has also made slew of changes in its bike prices.
Check out the chart (on-road Chennai prices of Royal Enfield motorcycles)
|Model
|
Pre GST price
|
Post GST Price
|
Difference In Price
|
Bullet 350
|
1,27,925
|1,26,264
|
-1,661
|
Bullet Electra
|
1,43,881
|
1,41,670
|2,211
|
Classic 350
|
1,52,897
|1,50,882
|
-2,015
|
Thunderbird 350
|1,64,596
|
1,62,431
|
-2,165
|
Classic 500
|194066
|195556
|1490
|
Classic Desert Strom
|197173
|198808
|1635
|
Classic Chrome
|205902
|207379
|1477
|
Thunderbird 500
|
207719
|
209078
|1359
|
Bullet 500
|
183513
|184682
|1169
|
Continental GT
|
231336
|
231637
|301
|
Himalayan
|181437
|184154
|2717