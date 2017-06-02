Sachin Tendulkar sells his Nissan GT-R to a Mumbai-based car collector

The Nissan GT-R, which was parked among batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's fleet of premium cars, is now a prized possession of a prominent modern car collector in Mumbai.

The Nissan GT-R sports car entered in the country in December last yearat a price tag of Rs 1.99 Crore (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Nissan GT-R comes with signature V-Motion grille, exceptional aerodynamic performance, precision-crafted powertrain and upgraded interior.

The GT-R’s 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine—each unit handcrafted by its own TAKUMI technician—now delivers 565HP at 6800 rpm and 637Nm of torque. The engines are the definition of TAKUMI expertise. The improved output, which are the result of individual ignition-timing control of the cylinders and extra boost from the turbochargers, allow the new GT-R to possess superior acceleration in the mid- to high-ranges (3200 rpm and above).

It comes mated to a thoroughly refined 6-speed dual-clutch transmission that features smoother shifts and less noise. That familiar GT-R tone also has been upgraded with an engine that has never sounded better. The resonance of the new titanium mufflers and Active Sound Enhancement (ASE) enhance the driving experience during acceleration.

Couple of years ago Tendulkar had sold his swank Ferrari car to a Surat builder. The Ferrari was presented to Sachin by Michael Schumacher on behalf of Fiat company in 2002, when he equalled Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries.