Skoda Kodiaq India launch likely in October

Skoda seems all set to launch its first ever seven-seater SUV, the Kodiaq, next month in India. The Czech automaker recently confirmed that it will launch the SUV in the third-quarter of this year (October-December), and is reportedly on track to launch it in October, right before Diwali. Its unofficial bookings had opened nearly four months ago post its debut on Skoda India’s official website in April.

Though it looks unmistakably Skoda, the Kodiaq introduced a brand new design direction for new-age Skoda SUVs like the Karoq (the Yeti’s replacement). Even Skoda’s upcoming compact SUV, which will sit below the Karoq and Kodiaq, is expected to come with similar styling. The quirkiness that Skoda’s former flagship SUV/crossover, the Yeti, had in its design has gone with its brand new lineup of SUVs.

Though its interior speaks of a similar Skoda story, you get large vertical AC vents and a boxy layout, highlighting its SUV traits.

Its equipment list is similar to the Skoda Superb globally. In India, it is expected to feature hands-free parking and the new 8-inch infotainment system that Skoda India introduced with the Octavia facelift this year, both of which are not available with the Superb as of now.

Mechanically, the Kodiaq is expected to come with the 2.0-litre TDI diesel (143PS/340Nm same as the VW Tiguan) initially. While the 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol is likely to be added at a later stage. The diesel engine will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and it will also offer an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain.

The Skoda Kodiaq will go head-to-head with the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour and is expected to be priced in their vicinity as well.

