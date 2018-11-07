Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement launched in India at 35.99 lakh

New Delhi: Škoda Auto India has introduced the new Kodiaq Laurin & Klement with characteristic design, better interior space, practical intelligence, and innovative technology.

The SUV has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 35.99 lakh.

The Škoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement will be available in five colour options: Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, Magic Black, and the all-new Magnetic Brown, across all authorized Škoda dealership facilities in the country, the company said in a statement.

Under the hood the car comes with 2.0 TDI (4x4, AT) diesel engine generates 110 kW (150 PS) of power and 340 Nm of torque.

The SUVE includes nine airbags: dual front, side airbags at front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear, and driver knee airbag for safety.

The fascia of the car is dominated by a distinctive chrome grille and the appearance is characterised by LED headlights with illuminated “eyelashes” and 18(R) Trinity alloy wheels.

At the back, the Kodiaq Laurin & Klement dons crystalline elements in the Škoda-typical C-shape LED taillights. The chrome trim in the rear bumper borders the exhaust pipes and the diffuser. The silver roof rails intensify the premium feel of this Škoda SUV offering.

The Laurin & Klement badge sittis on the front wings and has Kodiaq-embossed aluminium door sill scuff plates.

In the interior the car has Laurin & Klement logo on the stone beige leather upholstery. There is 360° Surround Area View, with an array of four wide-angle cameras mounted on the front and the rear as well as the wing mirror covers, Hands-Free Parking and customizable digital instrument panel. For info-tainment the SUV has eight-inch capacitive touch display in glass design alongside Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink , as standard.

The company said that Kodiaq Laurin & Klement offers capacity of 270 litres, which extends to 2,005 litres with the rear seats folded down.