हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Suzuki Hayabusa 2018 edition launched in India at 13.87 lakh

The bike has been launched in two new colours – Pearl Mira Red/Pearl Glacier White and Glass Sparkle Black.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 13:11 PM IST
Comments |
Suzuki Hayabusa 2018 edition launched in India at 13.87 lakh

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the 2018 Edition Hayabusa bike in India.

The Hayabusa 2018 has been priced at Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike has been launched in two new colours – Pearl Mira Red/Pearl Glacier White and Glass Sparkle Black and will also be exhibited at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018.

The Hayabusa is Suzuki Motorcycle India’s first ‘Made-in-India’ bike, a company statement said.

Powered by a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that delivers a broad wave of torque for effortless acceleration, the Hayabusa is imported as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) Kits and is assembled at the SMIPL factory in Manesar, Gurugram.

Tags:
Suzuki Hayabusa 2018Suzuki Hayabusa 2018 IndiaSuzuki Hayabusa 2018 priceSuzuki Hayabusa 2018 features
Next
Story

Auto Expo: Autonomous driving, gaming zone key attractions

Trending