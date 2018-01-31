Suzuki Hayabusa 2018 edition launched in India at 13.87 lakh

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the 2018 Edition Hayabusa bike in India.

The Hayabusa 2018 has been priced at Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike has been launched in two new colours – Pearl Mira Red/Pearl Glacier White and Glass Sparkle Black and will also be exhibited at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018.

The Hayabusa is Suzuki Motorcycle India’s first ‘Made-in-India’ bike, a company statement said.

Powered by a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that delivers a broad wave of torque for effortless acceleration, the Hayabusa is imported as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) Kits and is assembled at the SMIPL factory in Manesar, Gurugram.