Suzuki Hayabusa 2019 edition launched in India

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Thursday launched the 2019 edition of the Hayabusa sportsbike.

The Suzuki Hayabusa will be available across all dealerships for at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa will be offered in two new colour schemes – Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black with updated graphics, and an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is powered with 1340cm3 four stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine to deliver a broad wave of torque for effortless acceleration. The advanced aerodynamics add to wind protection both for normal and completely tucked-in seating.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbike among the enthusiasts for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India. It is our constant endeavour to offer great products, and we are pleased to launch the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes appealing to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.”