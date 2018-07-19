हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki launches new Burgman Street in India: Price, specs and more

The new Burgman Street packs in a 125cc, 4-stroke air-cooled engine.

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) launched the new Burgman Street in India on Thursday starting at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom price).

The new Burgman Street packs in a 125cc, 4-stroke air-cooled engine with SOHC 2 valve single-cylinder BS-IV Engine (8.7ps@7000rpm, 10.2Nm@5000 rpm). It is powered by the cutting edge SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology, that offers an optimal fuel-efficiency without compromising on either power or performance, the company claims.

The CBS on new Burgman Street enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever, helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces.

“Burgman Street ’s luxurious design follows the Suzuki European style design that gives Burgman Street its premium looks. A bright LED headlight, position lamp and tail lamp set-up further reflects its premium aspect, the chrome accent on front and rear body parts reflect the premium aspect of the scooter compliments the overall design by giving it a striking visual presence,” SMIPL said in a statement.

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL)  reported a 39 percent rise in domestic sales in June at 46,717 units. The company had sold 33,573 units in the domestic market in June 2017.

Here are the Key features of the new Burgman Street

  •     Luxurious Led Headlight & Position Lights
  •     Multi-Function Full Digital Meter
  •     Standard Body Mount Windscreen
  •     Flexible Foot Position For Rider
  •     Front Disc And Combined Brake
  •     Led Rear Combination Light
  •     Sporty Muffler Cover
  •     Premium Chrome Garnish
  •     Aluminium Pillon Footrest
  •     Convenient Dual Luggage Hooks
  •     21.5l Under Seat Storage
  •     2l Glove Box & Rack For Storage
  •     Dc Socket In Glove Box For Easy Charging
  •     Shutter Key With Central Seat Lock
  •     Suzuki Easy Start System
  •     Usb Charger
  •     Chrome Mirrors
  •     Side Step

 

Tags:
Suzuki Burgman StreetSuzuki Burgman Street IndiaSuzuki Motorcycle Indianew Burgman Street price

