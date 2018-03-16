हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suzuki Motorcycle launches Intruder Fi variant in India

The cruiser is available in two colours – Metallic Oort/Metallic Matt Black No 2, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matt Titanium Silver.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 16, 2018, 19:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturers - Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Friday introduced the Fuel Injection (Fi) variant of its cruiser – Intruder.

The Intruder, which was launched in November 2017, comes equipped with 6 sensors that calculate the optimum amount of fuel required for better combustion, to provide accurate throttle response at all RPMs. It is priced at Rs 1,06,896 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

“Since it’s launch, the Intruder has received an overwhelming demand with close to 15000 units sold, overachieving our projected sales target by 25 percent,” Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SMIPL said.

The bike comes with 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The Intruder features big-bike like shrouds, twin exhaust, long wheelbase and a low seat. The cruiser comes with smart digital instrumentation, premium intruder emblem and led tail lamp, ABS. The cruiser is available in two colours – Metallic Oort/Metallic Matt Black No 2, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matt Titanium Silver.

 

