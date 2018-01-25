Suzuki Motorcycle to showcase 17 models at Auto Expo

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. (SMIPL) a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, on Thursday said that it will showcase 17 models, both in scooters as well as the motorcycle category at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in February.

Amongst the biggest attractions will be the Suzuki Ecstar Moto GP race bike – the GSX-RR, the Gixxer Cup racing model, the motocross variants – the 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450, the 2018 Suzuki RM-Z250; and the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z70.

On domestic front, the Access, the Gixxer and the newly launched Intruder will be available to visitors for the touch and feel.

The new Intruder would be displayed in both the colours - Metallic Oort/Metallic Matt Black No 2, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matt Titanium Silver.

“Not only will we be strengthening our existing strongholds, but we will also be entering new and exciting segments with products that will be the cornerstone to our objective of achieving the Mission 1 million by 2020,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said.