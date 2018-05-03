Tata Nexon AMT launched in India at Rs 9.41 lakh

New Delhi: Tata Motors has launched the Automatic version of the much awaited compact SUV Nexon. The Tata Nexon HyprDrive Self – Shift Gears (S-SG) comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The 1.2L petrol variant will come at a starting price of Rs 9.41 lakh while the 1.5L diesel variant will come ta Rs 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) .

Tata Motors has branded all its 2 pedal transmission cars as ‘HyprDrive’ while all the AMT variants from the company will be now be termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG), the company has said.

The Tata Nexon AMT is equipped with an intelligent transmission controller, which includes features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off; helping optimize the automatic gearshifts. In addition to providing a clutch-free drive experience, the car comes with features like Smart Hill Assist and Crawl function, making the car high on convenience. While the Smart Hill Assist prevents the SUV from rolling-back on uphill drives, the Crawl function comes into play during slow moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without pressing the accelerator.

The SUV has safety features like dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution in all wheels. The cabin has a 350L boot space and rear 60:40 seat split. It comes with Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option, 6.5 inch floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment, Android AutoTM.

Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "AMT as a transmission is ideally suited for India’s traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency. Additionally, understanding the growing need for personalization among Indian customers, we are introducing the ‘IMAGINATOR’ – our online platform to visualize and customize the Nexon."