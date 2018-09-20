हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Motors

Tata Tiago posts highest-ever sales in August, crosses 9,000 mark

Tiago's top-end trim – XZ was the highest-selling variant.

Tata Tiago posts highest-ever sales in August, crosses 9,000 mark

New Delhi: Tata Motors’ hatchback Tiago has recorded highest-ever sales of 9277 units in August 2018.

Tata Motors said that the northern region – Chandigarh Tricity, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab have contributed the highest volume of sales in August 2018.

The petrol variant contributed 80 percent of the overall sales for Tiago last month with the top-end trim – XZ being the highest-selling variant.

S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Since the launch in April 2016, we have sold over 1.7 lakh units and it is the only product in the hatchback segment which is still registering a strong growth despite being in its third year of production. We are confident that with the introduction of newer models such as the recently-launched Tiago NRG, the brand will continue to thrive in the foreseeable future.”

Tata Motors has recently launched of Tiago NRG, positioned as the ‘Urban Toughroader’, a SUV inspired vehicle. The Tiago NRG is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.31 lakhs for the diesel version (ex-showroom Delhi).

