Tata Xenon Yodha launched in India, price starts at Rs 6.05 lakh

New Delhi: Tata Motors, India’s largest automotive manufacturer, on Tuesday launched its first product of the year –Tata Xenon Yodha.

Xenon Yodha is available in single cab and double cab, with a competitive price starting at Rs.6.05 lakhs (Single Cab – BSIII) & Rs 6.19 (Single Cab – BSIV)

Newly appointed brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar was present at the launch of the Xenon Yodha.

Powered by a 3.0-litre engine, the Xenon Yodha churns out an output of 53.7 kW (72 HP) in BSIII & 63.4 kW (85 HP) in BS IV. The engine delivers high torque of 223Nm in BS III & 250 Nm in BS IV.

The Xenon Yodha has a high load body with internal length of 2550 mm and width of 1750 mm, with a double paint coat and high gauge thick material, ensuring enhanced life.

Safety features like the unique 3-layered body construction, crumple zones, a collapsible steering column, retractable seatbelts and side intrusion beams, will protect passengers in the event of a side impact collision.

Tata Motors has had a good 2016, thanks to the well-received Tiago hatchback.

The home-grown automaker is also working to launch the highly-anticipated Tata Kite 5 sedan, which shares almost everything with the Tiago, apart from a more commodious boot.

After the Xenon Yodha, Tata Motors will shift its focus to the seven-seater Hexa, which is scheduled to launch on January 18, 2017.