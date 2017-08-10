 
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 17:43
Time to renew your vehicle insurance? Owning PUC certificate is must

New Delhi: In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of directions including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres.

The apex court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional PUC centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.

The court considered the suggestions given by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.

Vehicle insurancePUC CertificateNCR PUC certificateEnvironment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA)Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

