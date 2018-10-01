हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toyota Motors sees 17% rise in sales figures in April-September period

Toyota Motors sees 17% rise in sales figures in April-September period

New Delhi: Toyota Motors announced on Monday that it has registered a growth of 17% in sales volume between April and September of 2018 in comparison to the same period last year.

The performance in September of 2018, though, dipped in comparison to the same month last year. The company sold 12,512 units in the domestic market this last month and exported another 566 units of Etios series which took the overall sales figure for the month to 13,078. The figures in the same month last year stood at 12,335 and 1343. Overall though, the first six months of this financial year has helped the company make up for the recent dip.

Company officials have attributed the overall growth to demands for the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Yaris which was launched earlier in the year. "We have recently launched the enhanced version of Innova Crysta and Fortuner which has received good response from customers," added N Raja, Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Tags:
ToyotaFortunerInnovaInnova Crysta

