TVS Radeon 110cc motorcycle launched in India

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company launched a new 110cc motorcycle – TVS Radeon –in India on Thursday to strengthen its commuter motorcycle portfolio.

The bike has been priced at Rs 48,400 and comes in metal black, pearl white, golden beige and royal purple colour options.

TVS Radeon comes with a solid body and a strong steel tubular chassis. The motorcycle is equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology, larger 18 size wheels coupled with the Dura Grip tyres. The side-stand indicator is equipped with a beeper to avoid accidents.

The bike boasts of the largest cushioned seat in the segment, both in terms of length and width. It comes with telescopic oil damped front suspension together with 5-step adjustable rear hydraulic shock absorber.

The motorcycle has horizontal, design with stylish chrome ascents, powerful headlamp, with a chrome bezel, integrated with DRL (Daytime Running Lamps).

Radeon houses a 109.7cc Dura-Life engine, that churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm @5000 rpm. The bike is equipped with 10-liter tank and clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl3, the company claimed.

“With segment-leading features, TVS Radeon combines our values to deliver best-in-class durability, performance and attractive styling. We are confident that the discerning progressive customers across the country will appreciate and swiftly adapt to its robust proposition,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said.